Contractor’s job becomes a walk down memory lane and touch of ‘divine intervention’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported Pause 2:05 Contractor's new job turns into walk down memory lane 1:57 Who said foster children have to be sad? 1:19 Day 1 of Andres Avalos triple murder trial in Bradenton 1:49 Meet a Manatee County foster family 0:46 Surveillance video shows man being flung from thief’s getaway vehicle 1:34 Manatee County discusses best ideas for oil spill compensation 0:37 Education project manager explains oyster project 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:15 Watch how traffic is detoured after big crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A Bradenton contractor is surprised to learn his latest job is his family's old home in what is now the Village of the Arts. Mark Young Bradenton Herald