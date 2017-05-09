County wants Palmetto’s money for new pool. But the county still has to come up with $1.85 million

While Manatee County still has to decide how to pay for more than half the cost of a new pool at Lincoln Park, county commissioners have accepted Palmetto’s offer to pay for part of it.

“If you are going to proceed with accepting the city offer today, you have likely committed yourself to constructing this pool,” County Attorney Mickey Palmer said ahead of the vote.

In a 6-1 vote, with Commission Chairwoman Betsy Benac dissenting, commissioners accepted Palmetto’s offer of $850,000 in Community Redevelopment Agency funds over 15 years and the four acres of land the new pool would occupy at the park, which is valued at $440,000.

“Even though the county doesn’t know how we might proceed financing our part,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said they need to acknowledge and accept the offer.

“I think it’s only right to acknowledge and accept what the city has offered,” she said.

With Manatee County’s contributions estimated at $2.15 million and with at least $300,000 of that to come from sales tax revenue, the county will have to figure out how to pay for the remaining $1.85 million.

County Administrator Ed Hunzeker told commissioners that could come from impact fees, additional sales tax revenue or property taxes.

“It will be a combination of those revenues that we will be talking to you (about) in the month of June,” he said.

Tuesday’s discussion on the pool at Lincoln Park, which is estimated to cost $3.44 million, came immediately after the commission heard an update on the county’s Parks Master Plan, which is the county’s first since 1975. A draft master plan is expected this summer, with possible approval by the commission occurring in August, according to Tuesday’s presentation.

“It’s not your father’s parks master plan,” said Kelley Klepper, with Kimley-Horn and Associates, the consultant the county is using to develop the plan. “It’s more of a true comprehensive parks plan and approach. ... The parks here are second to none.”

Nature trails, paved hiking/biking trails and large community parks are the amenities most needed, according to an online survey of Manatee County residents conducted as part of the plan.

“People want the trails,” Klepper said. “They want the large parks. They want those kind of facilities in Manatee County.”

With respect to soccer fields, Manatee County is “getting killed with soccer field usage,” said Charlie Hunsicker, the county’s parks and natural resources director.

“We aren’t able to rest our fields,” he said. “Until we get the resources, we are going to be hurting for a long, long time. We are going to be striving to correct that in the future.”

While Manatee County has 45,603 more acres of parks than the national county average, it has 124 fewer full-time employees than the national county average, according to Tuesday’s presentation.

“You are doing more with a lot less staff and money,” Klepper said. “You have some great facilities but a lot of them are tired.”

Also on Tuesday, the commission: