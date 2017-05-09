MTV’s new reality show will make ‘Siesta Key’ famous

People all over America — or at least people who watch reality shows on MTV — will soon be getting a look at life on Siesta Key.
The network has begun shooting a reality show tentatively titled “Siesta Key” that will focus on the lives of a group of young adults in the Sarasota County community.
“Basically, this reality show is called ‘Siesta Key’ but names can change as projects go to broadcast, so we’ll see if that remains its final title,” Jeanne Corcoran, the director of the Sarasota County Film & Entertainment Office, wrote in an email. “As it is reality/unscripted/partially scripted, we do not know how the plot/storyline will go or unspool, but we’ve been advised it is not rated beyond PG-13, and that energetic, attractive young people are enjoying the lifestyle and culture of Siesta Key and Sarasota County in general.”
MTV shot the pilot “about 16 months ago,” Corcoran said, and returned a few weeks ago to start shooting more episodes.
Corcoran sounds confident that the show will depict life in Siesta Key positively. And the show will definitely pump some money into the area economy, she said.
“Generally speaking, reality/unscripted television can on average spend between $15,000 and $30,000 a day,” Corcoran wrote in the email, “but we won’t know their full direct spend and its economic impact until after they’ve wrapped production here.”
MTV has not returned calls about the project but a commercial that aired during Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards announced that the show will begin airing in July.
