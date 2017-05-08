Low humidity, cool nights will keep this week warm but comfortable

After a cool weekend, warm temperatures will return to the area, according to Bay News 9.
Just how warm? The high Tuesday is expected to be near 87 degrees, and sunny days with highs for the rest of the week similarly in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.
The humidity will stay low, keeping it from feeling as hot as the summer months, according to Bay News 9. The downside here is that the low humidity will add to the already dry conditions in the state.
However, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 84 Saturday with a 20 percent chance of showers and storms continuing into Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service predicts.
Overnight will still see comfortable temperatures with lows expected in the upper 60s and lower 70s the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
