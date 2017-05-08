USF Sarasota-Manatee awards diplomas to members of its first freshman class

Monday’s graduation was a milestone for the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.
It was the first time that four-year students crossed the stage. Having been an upper-division transfer university — offering two-year baccalaureate and master’s degrees — two dozen members of USFSM’s first freshman class crossed the stage to receive their diplomas Monday night at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.
The school’s first freshman class was recognized during the ceremony, and graduates were adorned with special stoles that read “USFSM First Freshmen.”
Those individuals were part of more than 200 fellow graduates that crossed the stage Monday.
Also recognized: Dr. Edie Banner of the College of Science and Mathematics was selected by the graduating class as the Outstanding Professor; Kathy Vu was selected as the Golden Bull by the USFSM Student Government Association; Katerina Pluhacek was selected as the Outstanding Graduate by the USF Alumni Association; and Noah Miller received the King-O’Neal award for academic excellence with a 4.0 GPA.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee
Graduates: 350
Graduating Class from this school: 67th
Speakers: Interim Regional Chancellor Terry Osborn, USF System President Judy Genshaft, President of the Student Government Association Andrew Becht
Shining moment: Shawna Machado, whose story of earning her bachelor’s degree while homeless gained national attention and an appearance on the Steve Harvey Show in 2012, earned her master’s degree in social work Monday.
Interesting fact: This is the first freshman class to graduate from USFSM since it became a four-year university. The school welcomed its first group of freshmen in 2013.
Best quote: “As you walk across this stage today, know that you are crossing the threshold to your future. Go out, share your knowledge and experiences that you gained here with the rest of the world,” Becht said.
Comments