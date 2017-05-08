Another card skimmer found at gas station on 14th Street West

A second card skimmer was found in less than a month on Monday at a pump at a 14th Street West gas station.
A technician performing routine maintenance on a pump at the 7-Eleven in the 5600 block of 14th Street West found the skimming device at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A similar device was found and seized less than a month ago when maintenance was performed, according to the sheriff’s office.
It is unknown if any information was gathered or stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
