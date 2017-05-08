Officials are investigating man’s death after responding to call for boat in distress

A call for a boat in distress led to an investigation into a man’s death Monday afternoon.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were called to a boat in distress off Caspersen Beach shortly before noon Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
One of the two people officials brought ashore Monday — a man in his 40s — was dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The cause of his death is unknown.
The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending next of kin notification.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Sarasota County Fire Department, Venice Police and Fire Departments, and FWC also responded to the scene.
No other information had been released as of 4 p.m. Monday.
