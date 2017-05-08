Astronaut-artist to address Ringling grads

The first woman to paint in space will impart inspirational words to 250 artists and designers as they embark on their professional careers.
The Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota announced that astronaut and artist Nicole Stott will deliver the commencement address to the 2017 Ringling College graduating class on Thursday.
Stott has spent more than 100 days in space, living and working on the Space Shuttle and on the International Space Station. She was a crew member on the final flight of the Space Shuttle Discovery, and she holds the women’s world record for saturation diving following an 18-day mission spent in the waters off of Florida’s coast, testing space medicine innovations and moon-walking techniques.
But most importantly for Ringling students, she is also an artist.
“As an astronaut, I have been blessed with the opportunity to experience our beautiful planet through the windows of a masterfully designed spacecraft,” Stott said. “As an artist, I am working to share that experience in a unique and meaningful way. I look forward to speaking to graduates in a place where art and design come so wonderfully together.”
Stott will address Ringling’s class of 250 graduates during commencement ceremonies at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. Ringling College seniors are presenting their final projects in the annual senior thesis exhibitions at the Ringling College galleries until Thursday. The public is invited to view the work completed by graduating artists and designers.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
