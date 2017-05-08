These Manatee County roads will be closed for a little bit longer

Motorists wishing to travel along several Manatee County roads will continue to have to seek a detour.
As construction on the 44th Avenue East extension continues, 38th Avenue East will continue to be closed at both 27th Street East and 30th Street East.
“Closure on 27th St. E. and 30th St. E. is extended from the original opening day of May 9 until May 12,” according to a road closure notice.
The closure at 37th Street East and 44th Avenue East, which has not been extended, will last until June 1.
The closures are part of the 44th Avenue East extension, which when complete will be a major east-west thoroughfare. The road will ultimately extend Cortez Road in Bradenton to Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch. County officials have estimated the project to cost about $130 million when finished.
When complete, the majority of 44th Avenue East will be a four-lane divided roadway with landscaped medians, bike lanes and sidewalks. Two bridges will be required as part of the project — one over Braden River and one over Interstate 75.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
