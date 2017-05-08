These are the local projects expected to receive state funding

Rubonia, Nathan Benderson Park and New College of Florida are among the local projects slated to receive state funds as part of a $82.4 billion budget plan the Florida Legislature is expected to pass Monday.

A number of projects in Manatee and Sarasota counties were include in the 451-page budget state lawmakers released late Friday.

For Manatee County, $1.5 million is headed its way for stormwater and drainage improvements to alleviate flooding conditions in Rubonia, which is tucked off U.S. 41 between Palmetto and Interstate 275.

Manatee County is also set to receive its entire $600,000 funding request for Robinson Preserve habitat restoration project, as well as $500,000 for the county’s Opioid Addiction Recovery Peer Pilot project.

In Sarasota County, New College of Florida and Nathan Benderson Park are among the county’s winners included in the state budget.

New College of Florida will receive approximately $1.85 million for the Heiser Natural Science addition, as well as $275,000 for the Career and Internship program and $1.22 million for the Master in Data Science and Analytics.

For temporary facilities for the 2017 World Rowing Championship, Nathan Benderson Park will receive $2.5 million.

Among other local projects slated to receive funding: $750,000 for Manatee Glens; $1 million for Manatee ER Diversion; $82,283 for Manatee County Rural Health Services; and $167,217 for Manatee River Fair Association.

Once approved by the state lawmakers, Gov. Rick Scott must approve the budget before it goes into effect.