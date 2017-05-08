One hospitalized after crash on Cortez Road

A major crash had hospitalized one and briefly shut down eastbound Cortez Road in Bradenton on Monday morning.
Around 7:20 a.m., the driver of a Pontiac Vibe said he was sitting at a red light at the intersection of Cape Vista Drive in the left eastbound Cortex Road lane. Then a Toyota 4Runner hit him from behind, sending the car forward several feet as the 4Runner rolled over.
The driver of the 4Runner was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
All eastbound Cortez Road lanes were blocked for about a half-hour as drivers were diverted through a nearby parking lot. One lane had opened up by 8 a.m.
