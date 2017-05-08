One hospitalized after crash on Cortez Road

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:15 Watch how traffic is detoured after big crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton Pause 2:03 The novelty of goat yoga has arrived in Idaho 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 0:55 More than 300 SCF grads walkes across the stage Friday 1:21 Preserving Manatee County's oldest cemetery 0:37 Education project manager explains oyster project 2:30 Meet Manatee County's award-winning flute players 2:26 Manatee County to receive oil spill money for local projects 1:23 Listen to the best high school band musicians in Manatee, Sarasota and three nearby counties play 0:48 Macron expresses his "profound gratitude" after election win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A big crash Monday morning shut down eastbound Cortez Road in Bradenton, at the intersection with Cape Vista Drive. The intersection is the main entrance to the parking lot for the Walmart Supercenter on Cortez Road. Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald