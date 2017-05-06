Brush fires shut down Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County

Brush fires in Hillsborough and Pasco counties have shutdown roadways including portions of northbound Interstate 75, and fire crews from various agencies were working Saturday evening to contain the fires.
Northbound I-75 is closed in Hillsborough County from Fletcher to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard due to multiple nearby brush fires causing smoky conditions.
Crews from Hillsborough Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service have been battling fires that grew to at least 200 acres. As of 7 p.m. Saturday, the fires were reported to be contained.
The Flatwoods Park Fire is contained. Expect smoke conditions on surrounding roads all night. Use caution while driving. pic.twitter.com/DKBLajj7dP— Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) May 6, 2017
Flatwoods Park Update: HCSO and TPD assisting with dropping water on the fire. Approx 200 acres in size and 90% contained pic.twitter.com/lzlqtrriZc— Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) May 6, 2017
#Alert: 3 brush fires along I-75 NB from Fletcher to BBD. Fire is approximately 200 acres in size - 75% contained. https://t.co/agkGBy8HGJ pic.twitter.com/5FtUjjpeCn— Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) May 6, 2017
Hillsbourugh County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Tampa police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene assisting with traffic.
State Road 589 (Suncoast Parkway) was closed in both directions from State Road 54 to State Road 52, due to nearby brush fires.
