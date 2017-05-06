Bronze Star gets place on specialty auto plate

Florida legislators have approved adding the Bronze Star Medal to the list of approved specialty auto license plates.
The Bronze Star Medal ranks below the Silver Star and above the Purple Heart. It is awarded for meritorious combat service or for valor in combat.
About two years ago, Carl Hunsinger, chairman of the Manatee County Veterans Council, learned that while the state had approved specialty license plates for a number of military awards, the Bronze Star was not among them.
Hunsinger brought the omission to the attention of Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton.
“I told Jim that sadly there was no auto plate for the Bronze Star. Rep. Boyd has pretty much been carrying the torch to correct the omission ever since,” Hunsinger said.
Last week, the Florida House approved adding the Bronze Star plate by a vote of 117-0.
Friday afternoon, the measure passed out of the Florida Senate by a vote of 37-1, Albie Kaminsky, legislative aide for Rep. Boyd, said in an email.
The bill now travels to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk for his signature.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
