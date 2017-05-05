Weather forecast: Cool start to the weekend

Right on cue, the cooler air came rushing into the region Friday. The winds will remain breezy overnight into Saturday as a drier, less humid air mass continues pumping in.
There will be a few passing sprinkles as the cooler air rushes over the warmer gulf waters. Unfortunately, this will not amount to any beneficial rain.
Otherwise, just expect partly cloudy skies.
Saturday will start mostly cloudy in the morning, but then go mostly sunny in the afternoon. There will still be a strong wind from the northwest, which will keep our temperatures from warming up that much — basically again topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday night will be cool by our standards, with lows in the 50s to low 60s. There might even be a spot or two that dips to the upper 40s in Citrus County early Sunday morning.
Sunday will wrap up the weekend on a nice note, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable low humidity again. High temperatures will top out a little warmer, in the low 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Although we’ll definitely see a warm up next week, it will not get as hot as it did last week, when we hit the mid 90s. Instead, you can expect the winds to come in from the gulf each day, which will help to keep our temperatures from getting too warm.
