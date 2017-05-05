Overturned truck and gravel spill closed State Road 64 on Friday morning

State Road 64 was closed Friday morning after a truck carrying recycled gravel spilled into the roadway.
The truck was traveling eastbound on State Road 64, east of 307th Street East, shortly before 10 a.m. Friday when the driver drove off the right shoulder of the road and struck a guardrail, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver overcorrected to the left, causing the truck to overturn. It landed across the east and westbound lanes, blocking State Road 64, according to FHP. The majority of the recycled gravel the truck was carrying was spilled into the roadway.
The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to FHP.
