Legislature cuts millions from Manatee hospitals

Manatee County hospitals will lose more than $5 million as state lawmakers have agreed to cut millions from hospitals across the state.

Manatee Memorial Hospital will take the largest hit, losing approximately $4.7 million. Blake Medical Center will lose $357,624; and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center will lose $82,112.

“We haven’t had time for the analysis of the information from the state yet,” a Manatee Memorial spokeswoman said Friday afternoon.

Officials from Blake could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

The cuts come as state lawmakers cut $521 million from hospitals statewide,with the most significant cuts coming from hospitals in South Florida.

In South Florida, the cuts total $157.3 million to hospitals.

With the cuts hitting the Medicaid program, the facilities taking the largest number of Medicaid patients, including the state’s safety net hospitals, were affected the most.

In Sarasota County, Sarasota Memorial Hospital will lose just more than $7 million.

Additional cuts could be coming in the future as the Legislature has proposed an additional $130 million in statewide cuts the following year, unless they counteract it.

But lawmakers are hoping to counteract the cuts with monies the federal government agreed to allow that would reimburse hospitals for unpaid charity care. That sum of money could be as much as $1.5 billion, but there is not yet a plan for how the funds would be allocated or whether Florida hospitals will even get the full $1.5 billion allowed.