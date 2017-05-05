No oil touched Manatee County from big spill. But officials ready to spend $6.3 million from BP

While no oil from the BP Oil Spill touched Manatee County, the county will receive $6.3 million over the next 15 years under the RESTORE Act.
On Monday afternoon, county officials will have a press conference to announce how they plan to spend the funds from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act.
“Manatee County leaders on Monday will announce a spending plan that will improve local waterways, create environmental learning opportunities, help working waterfronts in the Village of Cortez and more,” a news release states.
The press conference, which will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, will begin a six-week public comment period during which residents can give feedback on the proposed plan. The feedback, along with the spending plan, will be presented to the county commission this summer for approval and then submitted to the U.S. Department of the Treasury for implementation.
“We owe it to the memory of the 11 lives lost in the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion and the untold environmental damages which followed to commit to building a resilient Gulf and understand the connections between a healthy environment and a healthy economy,” Charlie Hunsicker, the county’s parks and natural resources director, said in the release.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
