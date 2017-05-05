Dump truck crash on State Road 64 may cause school buses to be late

A dump truck that rolled over and spilled about 40 gallons of hydraulic fluid on State Road 64 has closed the road in both directions east of Myakka City and is expected to cause Manatee County buses to run late.
At 9:59 a.m. Friday, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were dispatched to State Road 64 near Kibler Ranch Road after the dump truck rollover was reported.
Officials have closed State Road from Verna Bethany Road to Wauchula Road. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.
Myakka City Fire Rescue had been called out to the scene. About five to 10 gallons of petroleum is also reported to have spilled.
There are no waterways or storm drains affected, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. One injury was reported.
Manatee County School District spokesman Mike Barber sent out an advisory to parents Friday afternoon advising that buses across the county may run late due to traffic issues.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
