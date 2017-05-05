Third candidate files to run for Manatee commission District 6 seat

A candidate with no party affiliation has filed to run for the Manatee County Commission District 6 seat, meaning the election will be decided next November.
Candace “Candy” Luther, a dental hygienist, is the third candidate to file to run for the at-large seat, which is currently held by Commissioner Carol Whitmore. Whitmore, a Republican, and Corie Holmes, a Republican who has had three previous unsuccessful bids for a seat on the commission, have also filed to run for the seat.
Luther, who is still a registered Republican, said she doesn’t see party as being a big factor.
“I think the best candidate for the job should be the one who is elected,” the 50-year-old said.
Luther ran as a Republican against Commissioner Betsy Benac for the District 7 at-large seat in 2016 but withdrew from the race before the qualifying period ended.
Luther said the only reason she withdrew was because Jack Richardson, who unsuccessfully ran against Benac as a candidate with no party affiliation, filed and it didn’t make sense for both of them to run.
“This time I’m not walking away,” Luther said.
For Luther, who lives in south Manatee, the No. 1 reason that prompted her to run again was the recent Mosaic decision.
“Environmental issues are a huge one for me,” she said. “Animal Services issues are also a huge one.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
