Manatee County in line to receive state funds for opioid pilot project

As the epicenter of the opioid epidemic in Florida, Manatee County is slated to receive $500,000 from the state to help addicts recover.
In an email to commissioners Thursday evening, county spokesman Nick Azzara shared the news that both the Florida House and Senate have agreed on the county’s full request for the opioid peer pilot project.
“Excellent news for one of our top priorities of the year,” Azzara said.
The $500,000 would be used for “a pilot demonstration outreach project focused upon opioid and substance use disorder prevention, intervention and education program utilizing the evidence-based practice of peer recovery coaching, targeting neighborhoods most effected,” county documents state.
The program would show addicts others who have found a way to break the cycle of addiction and what the alternatives are and that there is a way to get out the cycle, Joshua Barnett, the county’s health care services manager, said in January.
“By having peer support or recovery coaches, they can go out to the community of the greatest of needs,” he said. “There is potential to recovery.”
In addition to the funding for the opioid pilot project, Manatee County is expected to receive $1.5 million for the Rubonia stormwater project and $600,000 for Robinson Preserve, as well as funds for a Cortez Groins project. But the county did not receive funding for the Myakka Schoolhouse project.
“We needed $10.7 million for historical resources, but the House and Senate agreed upon $6.1 million,” Azzara said. “Not sure yet what Plan B looks like, but we’ll keep you posted.”
