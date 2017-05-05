Local

May 05, 2017 9:57 AM

Motorcyclist dies in crash

By Hannah Morse

A 41-year-old Sarasota motorcyclist died Thursday after swerving to avoid a collision, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Matthew Eric Knight was traveling on a Honda motorcycle southbound on U.S. 41 approaching the intersection of Bayshore Drive in Laurel around 12:06 p.m. A 31-year-old Bradenton man was eastbound on Bayshore Drive and stopped at the intersection before attempting to make a left turn.

According to the FHP report, the Bradenton man didn’t see the motorcycle and Knight attempted to swerve to the right to avoid the car, but the two collided.

Knight was taken to Venice Regional Hospital, but died of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, according to FHP.

