May 04, 2017 4:15 PM

Bradenton teenager missing, endangered after walking out of high school

By Sara Nealeigh

Deputies are looking for an 18-year-old woman who is considered missing and endangered after she walked out of school Thursday morning.

Tonikia Poag, of Bradenton, walked out of Bayshore High School around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after texting friends and family that she “couldn’t take it anymore” and might harm herself, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Poag was last seen walking near the 500 block of 57th Avenue East around 11:34 a.m. She was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and black spandex pants and was carrying a leopard print backpack.

Poag is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Poag or has information on her whereabouts should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

