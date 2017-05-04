Children to benefit from Service Club of Manatee’s $106K

Adhering to its mission to help Manatee County’s youngest citizens, the Service Club of Manatee County on Thursday gave money to 26 local charitable organizations that serve children.
The club distributed $106,000 at an awards celebration at ArtCenter Manatee on Thursday.
The grants were made with money raised by the the Service Club at its 52nd annual Antiques, Vintage & Collectibles Market in February, as well as funds donated by foundations, sponsors and individuals, said Service Club of Manatee County spokeswoman Deborah Iaboni.
Recipients included Audubon Society of Manatee County, ArtCenter Manatee, Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County and Church of the Cross.
Also receiving funds were Community Haven, Easter Seals Southwest Florida, Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies, Family Partnership Center and Florida Camp for Children & Youth with Diabetes Inc.
Foundation for Dreams Inc. received a grant for its work with children as did Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee County, Hope Family Services and Just for Girls.
The list of grant recipients also includes Manatee Children’s Services, Manasota Lighthouse for the Blind, Meals on Wheels, New Path Academy, Pace Center for Girls, Sarasota Youth Orchestra, South Florida Museum, Stillpoint House of Prayer, Turning Points, Unidos Now, United Community Center and Young Life.
Founded in 1927, the Service Club’s mission is to raise and distribute funding toward the support and well-being of children of Manatee County who are in need of food, shelter, clothing, health and educational services, Iaboni said
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
