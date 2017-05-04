Man on moped seriously injured after crash

A man was taken to a Sarasota hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle tried to turn in front of his moped Wednesday afternoon.
A 2013 Toyota Prius was driving southbound on State Road 776 (North Indiana Avenue) in Sarasota County shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The car’s driver attempted to change lanes from the left turn lane to the right lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Meanwhile, a 66-year-old Englewood man was driving a moped south along North Indiana Avenue in the right lane when the driver of the Prius slowed and turned right toward a store along Indiana Avenue. The driver failed to see the moped approaching in the right lane, and the moped struck the side of the Prius, according to FHP.
The man driving to moped was sent to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Prius was charged with improper lane change.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments