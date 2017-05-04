Scourge of opioid abuse draws Day of Prayer focus

When there is unrest in a household, families often pray.

Judging by the prayers that went out from Manatee County leaders during Thursday’s National Day of Prayer observances, there is unrest in Manatee County’s household right now because of the virulent opioid epidemic that has claimed many lives, left many children without parents and homes and strained local resources.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells, Michelle Skorski of Joy FM and the Rev. Bill Pierson of the Manatee County Ministerial Association all prayed for a swift end to the epidemic when they rose before larger than normal National Day of Prayer crowds at the courthouse in Bradenton and at Sutton Park in Palmetto.

“What’s burning on my heart is that our local media has reported that our county is the ‘Death Capitol of Florida,’” said a tearful Skorksi in her intense, nearly four-minute cry out to God before 150 attendees in Sutton Park. “That is not acceptable on our watch, God. We cry out for the sons and daughters who are being robbed through addiction. We ask for wisdom for government leaders and caregivers. You have the keys to see this addiction broken off our region.”

Skorksi prayed that Manatee children who are in the state’s care right now because their parents can now longer care for them due to their drug addictions find safe and secure homes.

“There are only 128 homes for more than 1,400 children in this region,” Skorski prayed. “God, speak to the heart of people to open their homes.”

About 90 minutes after the Palmetto event ended, Wells spoke before a crowd of 175 at the courthouse in Bradenton, about twice as many people as last year. He also addressed drug addiction, saying there is nothing too big going on in Manatee County that God can’t handle.

“We know we are not going to get this done without God’s help,” Wells said. “We can’t arrest ourselves out of these issues. Today, and every day, I ask that you pray for the first responders and that you pray that God will bless our community and break the hold the devil has in regards to the heroin epidemic. Together we will all make a difference with God’s help.”

Pierson, who is a chaplain in the area for several agencies, said, during his prayer at the courthouse, that too many times has he has heard the sickening call come over the police scanner: “Overdose, overdose, overdose.”

“Please, Lord, destroy this drug epidemic,” Pierson prayed.

Loving Hands’ men have been through it

Diane Leffew and Jacqueline Spierenburg, Bradenton residents who met and became friends as they sat in the courtyard at the courthouse Thursday, agreed a moving moment at National Prayer Day was hearing the Loving Hands Men’s Corale, whose members are recovering from addiction to opioids and other drugs.

“They’ve been through drug addiction and come out the other side,” Spierenburg said of singers from Loving Hands, a faith-based program based in Manatee for helping addicted adult men.

“The thing that helped me out when I overdosed was to realize that something deep in my heart needed healing,” said Loving Hands Men’s Chorale member Sam Pietrofitta after the prayer day was over. “Jesus Christ is what set me free. I got into a program that was faith-based and it helped deal with my heart.”