AmVets seeks help in assisting family with home repairs

Members of the newly organized Denis V. Cooper AmVets Post 941 aren’t afraid of a challenge.
And they have found one in a Bradenton-area family living in unsafe conditions. The family includes a disabled mother, and her two grown twin sons, both with disabilities. One of the sons is a 60 percent disabled Navy combat veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
The challenge is renovation of the family’s 912-square-foot ramshackle house. Conditions are so bad the insurance company is demanding improvements be made, or they will cancel the policy.
Among the pressing needs are a new roof, repair of spongy floors and more.
Thursday, Meshia Richardson, one of the founders of the Palmetto-based AmVets post, and Glenn Luig of AmVets Riders Chaper 301, met at the home in anticipation of a weekend of work to start removing roofing.
AmVets Post 941 is a small post that meets in Moose Lodge 2117, and officers say the challenge or renovating the house is daunting. The post was chartered July 23, 2016.
“We need some help. Nothing would make me happier than having a certified roofer help out,” Richardson said. “We are new and small, and we need the community’s support.”
The home, located off an unpaved dead-end street, has county water, but no sewer.
Volunteers plan to tackle the renovations in stages over a number of weeks.
“We have written to a lot of people and we’re getting offers of help,” Luig said.
In a letter seeking help for the family, John Judd, commander of AmVets Post 941, said the project is so large that it will require “all hands on deck.”
The family is not being identified at their request.
For more information about assisting with the renovations, call 941-448-6299 or email amvets941@gmail.com.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments