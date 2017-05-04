Manatee Technical College wants to build in a heavy industrial area. But first the county must give its OK

As Manatee Technical College looks to build a shooting range and driving pad in a heavy industrial area, the school district must first clear a hurdle at the county.
Manatee County School District moved a step closer Thursday as the county commission approved transmitting to the state the county-initiated text amendment to the educational facilities portion of the Comprehensive Plan.
“The agreement states public schools are an allowable use in all future land use designations except heavy industrial, conservation and preservation,” agenda materials state. “However, public schools may be allowed in those designations at the discretion of Manatee County.”
That gave Commissioner Robin DiSabatino, who cast the sole dissenting vote, pause.
“I can’t support that,” she said.
But Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace said “we have to think outside the box.”
Ultimately, it will be up to the commission if the school board asks to build in one of the exempt land use designations, said Mike Pendley, Manatee County School District executive planner.
“You have to look at what could come in the future and we don’t know,” he said. “We don’t know what education will look like in the future.”
As the school district is in discussion with the county and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office about MTC’s plans, it would be done should the commission not approve the text amendment, Pendley said. The commission will have to approve it at a future meeting.
“We are just asking for the flexibility,” he said.
Also on Thursday, the commission:
- Approved the advertising of two public hearings so the county commission can extend the county’s 180-day moratorium on medical marijuana dispensing facilities in unincorporated Manatee County by 90 days.
- Approved an amendment to the University Lakes General Development Plan, moving entitlements from the Cypress Banks DRI to University Lakes DRI for additional homes and increasing the commercial space. The University Lakes DRI is east of the intersection of Interstate 75 and University Parkway and located on the north side of University Parkway.
- Approved a rezone and General Development Plan for 21 single family homes on approximately 5.5 acres located south of 20th Avenue East and west of 27th Street East. The site is bordered by the city of Bradenton on two sides.
- Continued the public hearing on an amendment to the Land Development Code with respect to the Airport Zoning and Airport Impact Overlay Zoning District until the June 1 meeting due to a legal challenge filed.
- Continued the public hearing on revisions to the development order for Lakewood Centre, which would allow light industrial uses in the CORE area, a proposed 305-acre biotech industrial district, until May 9.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
