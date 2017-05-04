Sarasota man charged after exposing himself to children, cops say

A Sarasota man is facing charges after he exposed himself to children playing hide-and-seek in their neighborhood, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Three children were playing hide-and-seek outside of a home on April 23, when Jon Barker, 48, of Sarasota, walked across the front and side yards wearing his underwear, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The children told investigators when asked what he was doing, Barker replied in a child-like voice, “I’m an 8-year-old boy and I am going to school and my back hurts,” an arrest report states.
While speaking to the group of children, Barker was exposing himself and “thrusting his hips,” according to the report.
The children said they ran to the front yard while Barker’s wife, who had been yelling at him to come inside, came out of their home and got him, the report states.
Barker told investigators he does not remember “any of that” happening, according to the report. He was arrested Monday.
Barker faces three counts of lewd and lascivious exposure of genitals in front of minors, a second-degree felony, according to court records. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges June 2.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
