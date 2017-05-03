Local

May 03, 2017 11:23 PM

Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 41 in Sarasota

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Sarasota

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) in Sarasota on Wednesday night.

The vehicle was headed northbound on U.S. 41 when it struck the man, who died at the scene. Circumstances surrounding the crash were still unknown around 11 p.m., according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with officers, according to police.

Traffic Homicide officers are responding to the scene of the crash.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 41 are closed and traffic is being rerouted east onto University Parkway, according to police.

Names of those involved in the incident have not yet been released.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Manatee County celebrates its public safety department

Manatee County celebrates its public safety department 1:59

Manatee County celebrates its public safety department
Manatee High School Class of 1952 reunion planned 1:47

Manatee High School Class of 1952 reunion planned
Police officer accused of using excessive force on Pennsylvania high school student 1:46

Police officer accused of using excessive force on Pennsylvania high school student

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos