Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 41 in Sarasota

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) in Sarasota on Wednesday night.
The vehicle was headed northbound on U.S. 41 when it struck the man, who died at the scene. Circumstances surrounding the crash were still unknown around 11 p.m., according to the Sarasota Police Department.
The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with officers, according to police.
Traffic Homicide officers are responding to the scene of the crash.
Northbound lanes of U.S. 41 are closed and traffic is being rerouted east onto University Parkway, according to police.
Names of those involved in the incident have not yet been released.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments