Officials found a missing man’s body days after he saved a child from drowning

Officials have located the body of a man who went missing after saving the life of a child Sunday.
Bruce Mayor Jr.’s body was found by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening, according to a Facebook post from the department.
“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank all the first responders and volunteers who assisted in the search. Our hearts are heavy but thankful the search is over. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” the Facebook post stated.
Maynor swam into the water to save his 12-year-old godson, who had gotten into trouble off the coast of St. George Island on Sunday. He was able to hand his godson to safety before he went underwater, according to News Channel 7.
Several agencies assisted in the search for Maynor that closed the area near where he went missing for hours Sunday, according to News Channel 7.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
