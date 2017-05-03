Weather forecast: High chance of rain Thursday night

We finally saw a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening as the warm front slid back north into our area, bringing just enough moisture into our atmosphere.
Thursday will feature a breezy wind from the south, bringing the higher humidity back into the area with gradually increasing clouds as the day goes along.
There will be a 30 percent chance for a few hit and miss showers during the day, but the best chance of rain won’t come until late in the day into the night. That is when the rain chance will go up to 70 percent at that time.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for coastal regions, while inland areas still get to the low 90s.
The cold front will approach Thursday night with a line of showers and storms coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. Unfortunately, most of the rain will be weakening as it moves in from the gulf, but hopefully every location will at least get some beneficial rains before it passes.
It will move through quickly, so that means we go right back to dry conditions after sunrise Friday morning. Cooler, less humid air will come rushing in during the day Friday with highs only in the 70s.
Those conditions, in turn, will set us up for a fantastic weekend ahead.
