He punched her in a bar and she died the next day. Now, he’s charged with manslaughter

A Florida man is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly punched a woman in a Daytona Beach bar, and she later died, according to reports.
Saturday night, 54-year-old Debra Jost was at a bar in Daytona Beach when Michael Lamothe, 35, of Ormond Beach, allegedly walked in and hugged her from behind, grabbing her breasts, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.
Lamothe was told to leave the bar and a fight broke out, but Lamothe left only to come back later, according to the News-Journal.
Jost tried to close the door to keep Lamothe from coming inside, but he pulled the door open and hit her in the face. She fell back and her head struck the floor, police told the News-Journal.
Police responded to the incident around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, where Jost was found lying on the floor inside the bar with a cut on the back of her head, according to the News-Journal.
Lamothe had left the bar again, but police caught up to him walking with another man. He eventually admitted to detectives that he punched a woman, saying she threatened him, according to the News-Journal.
Jost was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center and died Sunday as a result of her injuries, police told the News-Journal.
Lamothe was charged with manslaughter and aggravated battery and is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail, according to the News-Journal.
Comments