Manatee County celebrates 10 years of its public safety center

1:59 Manatee County celebrates its public safety department Pause

2:40 Aqua by the Bay could destroy last untouched shoreline, Cortez boat captain warns

1:47 Manatee High School Class of 1952 reunion planned

3:47 An upset parent tries to convince The Rev. India Dennis not to close Palma Sola Presbyterian's schools

1:15 Realize Bradenton releases WalkBradenton.com

4:17 Bradenton has remarkable resource for Jewish learning

2:32 United Airlines CEO apologizes again at hearing on customer service concerns

2:14 X-ray 'tsunami' found in Perseus galaxy cluster

1:46 Police officer accused of using excessive force on Pennsylvania high school student