The Red Cross is out of West Bradenton building. Could firefighters move in?

After closing in June 2015, the city of Bradenton officially has reclaimed the former West Bradenton building that once housed the American Red Cross at 2905 59th St. W.
Economic Development Director Carl Callahan said the agency had asked to maintain the land lease through May 1 and now the city can look ahead to the building’s future.
“When they vacated their Manatee County presence, we sent them a letter to let us know when they’d like to turn it over because we’d like to use it for something,” Callahan said. “That was more than a year ago and they told us they would vacate by the end of April. They donated all of the furnishings they didn’t need to other nonprofits and the building is virtually vacant now.”
Callahan said the city hasn’t begun to think about any serious considerations for uses at this point, “but it’s a nice building. It has emergency generators. It’s a hardened building. It’s a possibility we could retrofit it for Fire Station 3.”
Fire Station 3 is just two blocks away, and the station is in need of upgrades.
“Three definitely needs some work and it’s in our long-term goals, but there will be discussion on whether this can even work,” Callahan said. “For now, we’ll start talking about it and see if there are any interim uses for the short term.”
The agency moved out of the building after 20 years when the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Red Cross consolidated its efforts across the region. The West Bradenton office was moved to the Red Cross facility in Lakewood Ranch, which opened in 2006 but closed in January. Regional operations were moved to Sarasota.
“It’s not like they can’t respond to Manatee County,” Callahan said. “They just don’t need these kinds of facilities, which were mostly offices or physical staging areas.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments