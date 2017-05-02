Weather forecast: Things heat up again Wednesday

Wednesday will start out very nice but end up really warm again in the afternoon, with highs back up around 91. This is mainly due to the fact that our winds will shift again and come from the east, which will push the warmest air across the state to our side and not allow our cooler sea breeze to come in off the gulf.
Skies will be mostly sunny all day, with any stray shower chance south of the bay where the front stalled out.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with lows mainly in the 60s.
Thursday will feature increasing humidity, with winds shifting again and coming from the south. This will result in partly cloudy skies and a small chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon, mainly inland away from the coast. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.
A cold front is on the way Thursday night to Friday morning. It will bring a chance of rain with it as well as a blast of much cooler air for Friday into the weekend.
