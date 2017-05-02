After a police K-9 is found dead in a patrol car, officials open investigation

The Sebastian Police Department mourned the loss of a K-9 and now several agencies will open investigations.
The K-9, Diesel, was found dead inside a patrol car parked outside the Brevard County Courthouse in Melbourne around 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Associated Press report, citing other news outlets. Diesel was a K-9 with the Sebastian Police Department, according to a Facebook post from the department.
It is unknown how long the dog was in the car, but the National Weather Service reported the high temperature in the area Friday was 88 degrees, according to the AP.
The patrol car belonged to an officer from the Sebastian Police Department, according to the AP.
“Our entire department is saddened by Diesel’s tragic death; please keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” The Sebastian Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
The incident is being investigated by the Melbourne Police Department and the Sebastian Police Department will also do an administrative investigation, according to the post. The AP reported the Brevard County animal control unit will also investigate Diesel’s death.
