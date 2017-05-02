Officials say wildfire east of I-75 near Parrish is now contained

A wildfire that was burning east of Interstate 75 between Buckeye Road and 97th Street East has been fully contained, according to Florida Forest Service officials.
The cause of the wildfire was determined to be lightning, according to a tweet from Florida Forest Service Myakka River District public information officer Patrick Mahoney.
Florida Forest officials tweeted at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday that the 15-acre fire was fully contained.
Video pic.twitter.com/UScw2g6CvS— Patrick M. Mahoney (@FFS_Myakka) May 2, 2017
As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 90 active wildfires throughout the state, according to the Florida Forest Service.
Manatee County officials announced Tuesday morning the county’s burn ban already in place would be extended another seven days. Commissioners declared a State of Local Emergency due to drought conditions April 25.
As part of the burn ban, certain activities including the use of outdoor cookers or grills are permitted as long as there is supervision.
Our local burn ban has been extended another 7 days. Fireworks, sparklers, flares, campfires and open burning are all temporarily . https://t.co/vbvbjx2eHA— Manatee County Gvt (@ManateeGov) May 2, 2017
