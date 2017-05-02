Manatee to observe ‘important’ National Day of Prayer

Thursday’s National Day of Prayer celebrations in Manatee County have never held such importance, due to unprecedented internal strife among Americans, according to one local pastor.
“This is the most divided we’ve ever been,” said The Rev. Bill Pierson of the Manatee County Ministerial Association, which will host a National Day of Prayer event at the Manatee County Courthouse, one of the two, major, local observances of National Day of Prayer on Thursday.
The National Day of Prayer at the Manatee County Courthouse is set for 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the gazebo on the grounds at 1115 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
The Palmetto National Day of Prayer, hosted by the local National Day of Prayer task force and PalmettoBUILD is set for 9 a.m. Thursday at Sutton Park in Palmetto, said The Rev. Jason Lane, who is pastor of Skyway Community Chapel in Palmetto and chairman for the past three years of the Palmetto event.
“I think through prayer and the Lord’s love he can bring us together like the wandering sheep that we sometimes are,” said Pierson, who wears many hats in the county, including being the pastor for J.O.Y. Fellowship and a Manatee Memorial Hospital chaplain.
“I think there is always a division coming off a political transition,” Lane said. “I think that the importance of this prayer day is more on the lines of us recognizing that our country needs God, regardless of how well we might be unified. We need God’s hand on our lives and that is why this day is so important for the community.”
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
Manatee Courthouse and Sutton Park
Church and business leaders from Palmetto who will lead prayers over the seven mountains of influence, Lane said of the Palmetto event.
The seven “mountains” are military, media, the church, family, business, education and government, Lane added.
I think there is always a division coming off a political transition. I think that the importance of this prayer day is more on the lines of us recognizing that our country needs God, regardless of how well we might be unified. We need God’s hand on our lives and that is why this day is so important for the community.
The Rev. Jason Lane of Skyway Community Chapel, Palmetto
Manatee County School District Superintendent Diana Greene and The Rev. Eric Reaves of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Bradenton will pray for churches and education.
Praying for police and military will be Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler and praying for media will be Michelle Tellone of The JOY FM.
Children’s pastor Jerome Jones of Church on the Rock will pray for families and Caleb Hoopengardner will pray for businesses.
Music will be provided at Sutton Park by Palmetto High School band and the Kids On The Rock preschoolers.
Pastors and rabbis scheduled to pray at the courthouse include The Rev. Fidel Diaz of Tabernaculo Biblico Bautista, The Rev. Lawrence Livingston of Eternity Temple, The Rev. Nick Manassa of Resonate Life Church, The Rev. Phil Derstine of Christian Retreat, Rabbi Dennis Bacon of Beth Israel Messianic Synagogue and Pierson.
Steve Wilson, owner of Hide-Away Storage, will also pray this year. There will also be singing at the courthouse by the men from Loving Hands Ministry, Becky Manassa and Pierson himself.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
Comments