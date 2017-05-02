FPL employee injured in accident, rushed to hospital

A 61-year-old man was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was reportedly shocked by electricity, according to officials.
Sarasota Fire Department crews were called to an area behind Nathan Benderson Park at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday where an FPL employee had been reportedly electrocuted, according to Ashley Lusby, Sarasota County Emergency Services media relations officer.
Crews arrived six minutes later and rushed the 61-year-old FPL employee to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert, Lusby said.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
