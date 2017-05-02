Woman suffering from dementia reported missing

Deputies are searching for an Ellenton woman who suffers from dementia and has been reported missing, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Some time Tuesday morning, Anne St. Fort left her home in the 5300 block of 65th Terrace East in the Oakleaf Hammock subdivision in Ellention, according to a news release. St. Fort suffers from dementia and other medical issues, but does not have her medication with her.
St. Fort does not have a vehicle. She was last seen wearing a green and tan dress.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
