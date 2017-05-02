Local

May 02, 2017 11:58 AM

Driver runs stop sign, hits golf cart, cops say

By Hannah Morse

Manatee

A 33-year-old Parrish woman was cited for striking a golf cart with her car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 5:49 p.m. Monday, Andrea Gaffney was driving three children aged 14, 7 and 4 northbound on 18th Street East in Ellenton.

Two Ellenton residents, aged 79 and 64, were traveling in a golf cart southbound on the east sidewalk that runs perpendicular to U.S. 301.

According to FHP, Gaffney attempted to make a right turn but didn’t stop at the stop sign or see the golf cart. The front of her car struck the left side of the golf cart, causing the 64-year-old passenger to fall off.

Those in the golf cart had minor injuries. Gaffney was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign, FHP said.

