Big crash slows commute to two schools

A traffic crash involving a semi-truck caused delays Tuesday morning in the morning commute to two Manatee County schools, Carlos E. Haile Middle School and Freedom Elementary.
At 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrived to the intersection of State Road 64 and Greenfield Boulevard where a 2004 dark green Chrysler and 2006 semi-truck had been involved in the crash, according to trooper Kenneth Watson.
One of the drivers had to be taken by helicopter to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton and was listed as a trauma alert.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that it appears that the driver of the Chrysler was at fault, according to FHP.
No other major injuries were reported.
