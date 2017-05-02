School district opens registration for free voluntary pre-kindergarten

The School District of Manatee County will offer free voluntary pre-kindergarten (VPK) to children this summer at Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School from June 5 to Aug. 1.
Eligible children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, live in Florida and not have participated in VPK during the 2016-17 school year.
The sessions run from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and breakfast, lunch and dinner are provided for free.
Parents who want their children to attend VPK must obtain a certificate of eligibility by going to the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County website at elc-manatee.org and clicking on “Register for VPK.” Sign-up requires a copy of the child’s birth certificate and proof of Florida residency. Approval can take up to five days.
Once a parent has the certificate of eligibility, they can enroll their child for VPK at the District’s Professional Support Center, located at 2501 63rd Ave. E. in Bradenton. Parents should bring the VPK certificate of eligibility, the child’s birth certificate, a current certificate of immunization and a current physical examination certificate.
For more information, contact the School District of Manatee County’s Department of Early Learning at 941-751-6550, ext. 2387 or visit manateeschools.net.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
