Local burn ban is extended

Fireworks, campfires and open burning are prohibited for at least another seven days as Manatee County extends its burn ban.
Manatee County government tweeted Tuesday morning that its “local burn ban has been extended another 7 days.”
Initially set to last until May 2, commissioners declared a State of Local Emergency due to the drought conditions April 25.
“Safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens is an innate responsibility of the Board of County Commissioners,” county documents state. “Due to the hot, dry, parched, drought and windy conditions and the resultant threat of wildfires within Manatee County, emergency measures to ban or limit certain activities are required.”
As part of the burn ban, certain activities including the use of outdoor cookers or grills are permitted as long as there is supervision.
