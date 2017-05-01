Palmetto seeks solutions to noise issues at Sutton Park, learn there is no magic wand

Palmetto commissioners on Monday were hopeful that a magical solution would appear to solve noise issues at Sutton Park and that it would lead to moving the city forward with efforts to develop a new noise ordinance.
But that didn’t happen.
Greg Herndon, from Mojo Sound, said, “Honestly, there is not a lot you can do to change sound itself, and I honestly can’t tell you there is a perfectly good answer of what we can do.”
Herndon was brought in to try and address growing concerns from residents around Sutton Park about the increasing number of festivals. The issue came to a head in mid April when a group of residents around the park attended a city commission meeting asking the city to do something about it.
I, for one, think we may have to put a moratorium on these events until we figure it out.
Commissioner Tambra Varnadore
The city had been working on a new noise ordinance for months, but the effort stalled in early March when a divided commission couldn’t decide whether to continue or drop it altogether. Herndon said there are some things you can do to direct sound, but there are just too many other factors at play.
“Sound is theory in a sense, but relative to what’s there at the time,” he said. “Atmosphere has something to do with sound, as well. On a hot, humid day, there is more density in the air and humidity may dampen the effect compared to a cool evening.”
Commissioners last month discussed limiting the number of festivals and potentially changing the direction of the speaker pads to a more easterly direction, away from the residential areas to the west of the park. It was even discussed if putting up a sound barrier at the western edge of the park was a possibility, but Herndon said it wasn’t practical.
You are never going to control sound to one specific spot and have it not go any further.
Greg Herndon, Mojo Sounds
“I don’t think you want to build a 30-foot-high wall,” he said. “So what I’m really telling you is that there is not a really good answer for it. As far as your noise ordinance, it’s a really big picture that you have to sit back and take a look at. You are never going to control sound to one specific spot and have it not go any further.”
Commissioner Tambra Varnadore said she was hoping for more.
“It’s a lot to ask the citizens that surround that park to have an event there every single Saturday,” she said. “They are entitled to peace and quiet. I was hopeful you had more to bring us. We just need to limit the events there as far as amplified sound. I, for one, think we may have to put a moratorium on these events until we figure it out.”
No decisions were made Monday, but the city will begin looking at the costs to potentially turn the park’s main stage speakers around.
“Every good dish is not one ingredient,” said Jeff Burton, Community Redevelopment Agency director. “It’s a recipe. The good news is that the fixes to the pavilion shouldn’t cost a lot of money. There are a number of things we can begin taking a look at.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments