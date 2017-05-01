Bradenton teen who left home upset at parents has been found, officials said

Two Manatee County teens who were reported missing and considered endangered within 24 hours have been found.
Elizabeth Wisdom, 15, was found Monday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly before 11 p.m.
Wisdom was reported missing about 4 p.m. after she ran away from her home in the 1800 block of 70th Street Court East in Bradenton, according to the sheriff’s office. She became upset with her parents before she left and was on medication.
Abby Dominguez, who has since been found, was also reported missing and was considered endangered after she left her home Sunday night. She was found safe around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dominguez left her home in Palmetto after she became upset and threatened to possibly harm herself, according to the sheriff’s office.
