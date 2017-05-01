If approved by voters in 2018, a proposal could cost Manatee County millions

If Florida voters approve a ballot measure in 2018 to increase the state homestead property tax exemption by $25,000, Manatee County government would lose nearly $9 million per year.
Calling the Florida Senate’s action Monday to put the proposal on the 2018 ballot “a tax shift,” Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said it would affect the county budget by $8.8 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2020.
“There was no cry across the state for tax relief prior to the legislative session,” Hunzeker said Monday. “There was no need to give them any help because they’ve already been helped. ... To think we can go in and cut another $8 million in 2020 is going to be one big challenge.”
Bradenton and Palmetto officials have also said this would have a substantial impact on decreasing property tax revenues, but city officials have yet to say just how substantial the impact would be for the cities.
County commissioners were informed of the Senate vote to increase the state homestead property tax exemption to $75,000 as they were having a work session on county impact fees.
“It is relevant because we are talking about how to fund the things the citizens are asking for,” Commission Chairwoman Betsy Benac said. “That’s a pretty significant hit.”
Commissioner Carol Whitmore called the news “really bad” and “disappointing.”
“This is going to be really, really tough,” she said. “We have to at least think about it when we do budgeting.”
House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, is a leading supporter of the tax break, and said he personally lobbied senators to vote for it.
“I’ve had numerous conversations with tons of senators about making sure that we fight for the people,” Corcoran said, “and not wasteful, unaccountable, lazy governments.”
When it goes before voters next November, it will pass, Commissioner Charles Smith predicted. But 60 percent must vote in favor of the proposal for it to pass; it would take effect Jan. 1, 2019.
“We have to prepare for the future,” Smith said. “We just have to scrutinize the budget more.”
As far as the county staff, Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said she doesn’t think that’s where she would start.
“The bottom line is we are going to have to cut the budget,” she said. “We are going to have to look at it and be serious about it and make some tough decisions.”
Voters increased the exemption to $25,000 in 1980 under a Democratic governor, Bob Graham, and to $50,000 in 2008, when Charlie Crist, then a Republican, was governor.
The 2008 change won narrowly, with 60.5 percent of the vote.
During Monday’s 90-minute debate, critics predicted that low-income renters who can’t afford to own homes and don’t qualify for the homestead exemption, and who also rely on government services like mass transit, would be hurt the most.
While the outcome of the 2018 election won’t be known for more than a year, commissioners continue to face looming funding questions such as a pool at Lincoln Park. During Monday’s impact fees work session, commissioners directed county staff to bring forward a change to the county’s Land Development Code that would allow impact fees collected before April 18, 2016 to be spent within an incorporated city.
The commission will also consider keeping the county impact fees, which are paid by new construction, at 90 percent of the fees recommended by a consultant rather than increasing them to 100 percent in 2018. Since Monday was a work session, both actions would have to be taken up at a regular commission meeting.
“We talk about impact fees like it’s nothing, and it affects a lot of people in Manatee County,” Baugh said. “There are so many things that impact fees can hurt in this county. ... I don’t think we should go any higher.”
Steve Rinehart, an affordable housing builder in Manatee County, said the most recent increase in fees already mean an immediate bottom line loss of $60,000 on his current project.
“I can’t continue to pay these rates and provide affordable housing,” he said. “With affordable housing, you have to think outside of the box to help me provide the product.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Steve Bousquet of the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau contributed to this story.
