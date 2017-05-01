On third thought, skate park will remain open during most of repairs on bridge

Last week proved to be a catch-up in communications between the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Bradenton on whether the Riverwalk skate park would be closed while repairs are made to the adjacent Desoto Bridge, which began Monday.
Last-minute discussions between the city, FDOT and FDOT’s contractor for the project has determined that the skate park will remain open through large portions of the project.
“City officials are making every attempt possible to keep the popular Riverwalk skate park open this summer,” said Jim McLellan, public works director in a prepared statement.
McLellan said the agreement will, “keep the skate park open as much as possible throughout the construction project, closing it periodically.”
Robin Stublen, FDOT District 1 communications specialist, said in an email to the city the contractor would provide the city with as much as 48 hours notice of a closure, which the city and FDOT would post on their websites as public notices. The contractor feels comfortable that the park would only need to be closed during the pumping of concrete.
The city and FDOT went back and forth last week with conflicting announcements. On April 26, the city announced the $1.2 million bridge repair would begin on May 1, noting the skate park would remain open. That was confirmed in an email from FDOT Community Outreach Manager Lauren Hatchell.
One day later, Stublen issued a notice that the skate park would be shut down per an agreement with the city made during site inspections in January. That notice was confirmed with an email from Kim Clayback, the city’s utilities project engineer, who wrote earlier this year, “Any event planning is at a minimum during this time and the city is proposing to close the skate park entirely.”
Those using the skate park can now monitor the city’s website at cityofbradenton.com or FDOT’s weekly RoadWatch report for advance notices of the park’s closure. The project is scheduled to be completed Sept. 1 and consists of seawall restoration, concrete repairs, installing pile jackets and the bridge’s fender system. Nighttime lane closures can be expected from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
