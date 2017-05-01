First sea turtle nests of the season found in area

As sea turtle nesting season officially begins, Mote Marine Laboratory announced Monday officials discovered three nests.
The nests, laid by loggerhead sea turtles, were found in Venice between Sunday and Monday, the first night of the 2017 nesting season on Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to a release.
“We started hearing reports of nests along southern parts of our coast last week, so we were expecting our first local nest, and we hope this nest will be the start of another successful nesting season,” said Kristen Mazzarella, senior biologist with Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program in the release.
Mote scientists, interns and hundreds of volunteers are working in Mote’s Sea Turtle Patrol to monitor nesting activity again this year.
In 2016, Mote reported 4,588 nests on Longboat Key through Venice. The number of nests was an all-time record for Mote in 35 years of Sea Turtle Patrol, according to the release. The record number is reflective of an increase over the last decade in nests on local beaches.
Mote officials encourage beach goers not to approach, shine lights on or make noise at nesting turtles or hatchlings. Those who live near the beach are encouraged to shield or turn off outdoor lights between May and October.
On Anna Maria Island, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch & Shorebird Monitoring has not reported finding any nests.
If you suspect that someone is tampering with a sea turtle nest, harassing a sea turtle or has possession of a sea turtle or any of its parts, Mote recommends calling FWC, the sheriff’s department and/or Mote's Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program at 941-388-4331.
Starting May 8, the public will be able to view Mote's weekly counts of sea turtle nests on Longboat Key through Venice at www.mote.org/2017nesting.
