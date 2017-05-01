Local

May 01, 2017 6:33 AM

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by truck

By Hannah Morse

Manatee

A 59-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a truck Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old man from Bradenton was walking along the east shoulder of 15th Street East south of U.S. 301 around 10:05 p.m. Sunday. A 73-year-old Palmetto man driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling northbound on 15th Street East when the pedestrian crossed the street in front of the truck. The front right side of the truck hit the pedestrian.

The 59-year-old was taken to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries. FHP continues to investigate the crash.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

